Trump's choice for top US diplomat talks tough on China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's selection for secretary of state has likened Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea to a takeover of another country's territory.

China will likely be alarmed by former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson's Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, which could point toward possible confrontation between Washington and Beijing.

While the hearing focused largely on Russia, Tillerson's remarks on China presented a sharp change in tone from the Obama administration's focus on cooperation. Tillerson also spoke of forcing Beijing to fully apply sanctions on North Korea, which China has only done half-heartedly despite the isolated nation's development of nuclear weapons.

Such rhetoric isn't surprising. Past U.S. administrations have entered office seeking to get tougher on China, and break its partnership with North Korea, and have failed.