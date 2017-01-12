Trump’s secretary of state pick reaffirms U.S. commitment to Taiwan

U.S. Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Taiwan during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday.

The former Exxon Mobil CEO said during the hearing that the United States has no plans to alter its One-China policy, but has to follow through its commitments to Taiwan based on the Taiwan Relations Act.

“We need to reaffirm those commitments and live up to those commitments, and I think it's important that Taiwan knows that we are going to live up to the commitments under the Relations Act and the Six Issues Accord,” he said.

"That in and of itself is a message,” he said, adding that it is important to recognize the “balancing forces” in its relationship with China that need to be dealt with.

The U.S. Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) in 1979 in order to preserve and promote peaceful resolution of Taiwan’s status after the nation established diplomatic relations with China.

The TRA also binds the U.S. by law to sell defensive weapons to Taiwan for its security.