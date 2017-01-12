Photo of the day: Recruits crawling along the last stage of 'Road to Heaven'

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- After a grueling nine-week amphibious training program, recruits from the Marine Corps Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol Unit crawled along the rocky "Road to Heaven," the last challenge before they finally became official Navy "frogmen." The infamous Road to Heaven is 50 meters in length and is covered with jagged coral rocks.

All the trainees' tactical skills and basic movements must be drilled on the rugged road. Eventually 23 of the 80 recruits officially passed the program on Jan. 10.