Tsai arrives in Guatemala, meets with President Jimmy Morales

President Tsai Ing-wen landed in Guatemala on Tuesday in the third leg of her Central America tour, in which she met with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, Vice President Jafeth Cabrera, and Foreign Minister Carlos Raúl Morales.

In a press conference after the bilateral talks between the two state leaders, Tsai reiterated Taiwan's determination to push its so-called "steadfast diplomacy," which aims to create mutually beneficial relations with the nation's diplomatic allies.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said that he expected Taiwan to deepen economic ties and cooperation in the region.

Responding to media inquiries, Tsai said that the main purpose of the visit was threefold. First, was to strengthen Taiwan's cooperation with Guatemala in the field of tourism; second, to reinforce exchanges between the two legislative bodies to boost their understanding; third, to strengthen trade and economic exchanges between the two countries.

She then expressed hope to strengthen Taiwan's substantive relationships with Guatemala on the basis of mutual benefits, while thanking the Central American nation for its continuous support of Taiwan's bid to participate in international organizations.

Guatemala established diplomatic ties with the ROC in 1933 and is one of Taiwan's remaining 21 allies and oldest diplomatic friends.