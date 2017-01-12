Indy 500 champion Rossi hoping for more consistency in 2017

DETROIT (AP) — Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi was in Detroit on Wednesday night to receive his "Baby Borg" trophy. The trophy is a smaller replica of the Indy 500's Borg-Warner Trophy.

Owners Michael Andretti and Bryan Herta were also on hand to receive Baby Borgs.

The Indy 500 was one of the few bright spots of Rossi's 2016 season. His Indy 500 triumph as a rookie led to an outpouring of attention that hasn't completely subsided yet, but he managed only one other top-five finish, so he's hoping for more consistency in 2017.