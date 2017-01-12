British Columbia approves oil pipeline to coast from Alberta

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Canada's Pacific Coast province of British Columbia has approved the expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline from the Alberta oil sands.

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark announced Wednesday the conditions her government placed on the project have been met with a deal that will help fund environmental protection projects. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave federal government approval late last year.

Alberta, which has the world's third largest oil reserves, needs infrastructure in place to export its growing oil sands production. Approving Trans Mountain helps diversify Canada's oil exports.

But there remains opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline in British Columbia, the birthplace of the Greenpeace environmental movement. There is no guarantee it will get built despite government approval as it faces strong opposition from environmentalists and indigenous leaders.