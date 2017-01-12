WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Liverpool endured more cup frustration when Southampton won the first leg of their League Cup semifinal 1-0 on Wednesday. SENT: 543 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC-WORLD CUP FORMAT-ANALYSIS

LONDON — During a 17-year presidency packed with madcap ideas and policy on the hoof not even Sepp Blatter ultimately tinkered with the World Cup format. Gianni Infantino, though, has wasted little time in stamping his own mark on post-Blatter FIFA and the biggest event under his control. UPCOMING: 750 words by 0500 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-RENAULT-VASSEUR LEAVES

PARIS — A few weeks away from proudly unveiling its new car for the 2017 Formula One season, French manufacturer Renault now has to find a new team principal after the departure of Frederic Vasseur on Wednesday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 522 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP PREVIEW

JOHANNESBURG — With an air of unease hanging over the tournament, the African Cup of Nations returns to Gabon for the second time in five years. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 835 words, photos. With separates on tournament groups.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — A perfectly struck free kick by Lionel Messi gave defending champion Barcelona a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 626 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Two of Serie A's brightest young talents were on full display when Juventus and Fiorentina each advanced to the Italian Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 464 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Center half Thiago Silva scored a header in each half as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain beat Metz 2-0 to reach the League Cup semifinals on Wednesday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 260 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH PREVIEW

MANCHESTER, England — With Manchester United on its longest winning run in eight years, it's tempting to conclude that a giant of English soccer is starting to resemble the force of old. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 550 words, photos by 0430 GMT.

SOC--WORLD CUP FORMAT-PROS & CONS

ZURICH — As the soccer world digests FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup, a look at the some of the benefits and pitfalls of a 48-team tournament in 2026. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 441 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--CHELSEA-STADIUM PLANS. Chelsea moves closer to redeveloping Stamford Bridge. SENT: 134 words.

— SOC--MAN CITY-DOPING CHARGE. English FA charges Man City with breach of anti-doping rules. SENT: 79 words.

— SOC--INTER-GAGLIARDINI. Inter signs midfielder Gagliardini in 28 million euro deal. SENT: 129 words.

— SOC--MARACANA STADIUM-LOOTING. Rio police investigate looting at Maracana Stadium. SENT: 213 words, photo.

— SOC--REAL MADRID-RONALDO. Madrid to rest Ronaldo in Copa del Rey match against Sevilla. SENT: 208 words, photos.

— SOC--MIURA-32ND SEASON. 49-year-old striker Miura extends contract for a 32nd season. SENT: 109 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-BANGLADESH

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Rain allowed only 11.3 overs to be bowled before lunch Thursday on the opening day of the first test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve. SENT: 147 words. Will be updated.

GOLF:

GLF--RYDER CUP

Jim Furyk was appointed Wednesday as the U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France, where his team will try to win on European soil for the first time in 25 years. Furyk was a unanimous choice by the Ryder Cup committee last month. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 902 words, photos.

ALPINE SKIING:

SKI--VONN-NERVE DAMAGE

Lindsey Vonn struggled with nerve damage so severe she couldn't even move her fingers soon after surgery to fix her broken right arm. SENT: 233 words, photo.

Other Stories:

— SAI--GREEN-POWERED BOAT. Zero-emission boat prepares for round-the-world odyssey. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 461 words, photos.

— SBD--SNOWBOARD WORLD CUP. Austrian snowboarders Karl and Ulbing win PSL team event. SENT: 112 words.

— US--STEELERS ASSISTANT COACH-CHARGES. Chief defends cop after Steeler coach's arrest is questioned. SENT: 135 words, photos.

