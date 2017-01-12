Trump Treasury pick's talk boosted an investment he holds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump's wealthy Treasury appointee, Steven Mnuchin (Muh-NEW-chin), says in new government ethics filings he will sell more than $100 million in assets upon taking office. But comments he made in a November television interview may already have boosted the value of one of them.

Mnuchin holds investments worth between $1 million and $2 million in a hedge fund that has long bet that the government will privatize government mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. When Mnuchin announced that the privatization would be a priority, stocks in the two companies shot up more than 40 percent.

The gains that Mnuchin would have seen are small in the context of his net worth disclosed in his financial papers. His assets are worth between $118 million and $391 million.