BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2017/01/12 04:20

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2202 2202 2106 2127 Down 80
May 2190 2190 2099 2115 Down 76
Jul 2185 2185 2103 2118 Down 70
Sep 2188 2188 2117 2132 Down 65
Dec 2195 2198 2142 2157 Down 63
Mar 2210 2213 2156 2172 Down 64
May 2222 2225 2167 2185 Down 63
Jul 2211 2223 2175 2193 Down 64
Sep 2198 2205 2187 2205 Down 65
Dec 2227 2231 2227 2231 Down 65