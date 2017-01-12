BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2202 2202 2106 2127 Down 80 May 2190 2190 2099 2115 Down 76 Jul 2185 2185 2103 2118 Down 70 Sep 2188 2188 2117 2132 Down 65 Dec 2195 2198 2142 2157 Down 63 Mar 2210 2213 2156 2172 Down 64 May 2222 2225 2167 2185 Down 63 Jul 2211 2223 2175 2193 Down 64 Sep 2198 2205 2187 2205 Down 65 Dec 2227 2231 2227 2231 Down 65