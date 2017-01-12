BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2202
|2202
|2106
|2127
|Down
|80
|May
|2190
|2190
|2099
|2115
|Down
|76
|Jul
|2185
|2185
|2103
|2118
|Down
|70
|Sep
|2188
|2188
|2117
|2132
|Down
|65
|Dec
|2195
|2198
|2142
|2157
|Down
|63
|Mar
|2210
|2213
|2156
|2172
|Down
|64
|May
|2222
|2225
|2167
|2185
|Down
|63
|Jul
|2211
|2223
|2175
|2193
|Down
|64
|Sep
|2198
|2205
|2187
|2205
|Down
|65
|Dec
|2227
|2231
|2227
|2231
|Down
|65