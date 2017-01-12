Maine governor says he had bariatric surgery, lost 50 pounds

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he had weight loss surgery and jokes that now "there's 50 less pounds of me to hate."

The Republican revealed the bariatric surgery for the first time Wednesday on WLOB-FM. He says he underwent the procedure on Sept. 29 and returned to work a day later.

The Sun Journal reports that LePage says he was spurred to action after his doctor told him he needed to lose weight to avoid diabetes.

He says he now weighs about 200 pounds, and he hopes to stay there.