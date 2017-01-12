BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Thursday, Jan. 12. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

RUSSIA-TRUMP — Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman and its parliament speaker speak separately with the news media amid allegations that Russia collected compromising information about U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump. UPCOMING: On merits.

CYPRUS TALKS — The foreign ministers of Greece, Turkey and Britain are expected in Geneva for U.N.-hosted talks aimed at reunifying Cyprus. By Jamey Keaten and Menelaos Hadjicostis. UPCOMING: 150 words expected around 1100 GMT, photos.

With: CYPRUS-HISTORY: A look at how Cyprus has played an outsize role through history.

FRANCE-LE PEN'S WORLD — The U.S., Russia and France are allied in a global battle against Islamic militants. French citizens' pockets are filled with francs, not euros, to buy products made in France. France has secure borders and no illegal immigration. That is the vision of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, a leading candidate in spring presidential elections. By Elaine Ganley. UPCOMING: 900 words by 1200 GMT, photos.

With: FRANCE-DIPLOMACY — French President Francois Hollande lays out his diplomatic goals for the remainder of his term as France tries a long-shot bid to renew Mideast peace talks. UPCOMING: On merits after 1000 GMT event.

FRANCE-US TAX FRAUD — Verdict expected in the trial of the heir to a New York art-dealing empire charged with hiding his family fortune in offshore tax havens. UPCOMING: Developing from 0830 GMT hearing.

HUNGARY-MIGRANT TRIAL — Trial begins for a Hungarian camera operator accused of kicking a refugee as he carried his son across a border at the height of Europe's migrant crisis. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1200 GMT, photos.

NORWAY-MASSACRE — Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik addresses the court as the government appeals a verdict that it is violating his rights by keeping him in solitary confinement. Breivik killed 77 people in a 2011 rampage. UPCOMING: Developing.

EUROPE-ECONOMY — The European Central Bank publishes notes from its Dec. 10 meeting, when it extended its bond-purchase stimulus until the end of 2017. By David McHugh. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1235 GMT, 300 words by 1305 GMT.

With: GERMANY-ECONOMY — Germany's Federal Statistical Office releases preliminary 2016 growth figures for the country's economy, Europe's biggest. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1000 GMT, 300 by 1200 GMT.

POLAND-US TROOPS — The first U.S. troops arrive at the Zagan base in western Poland as part of a 1,000-member deterrence force aimed at reassuring Poland that the West is worried about Russia's activity. Other U.S. troops will be deployed in the Baltic states. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SPAIN-IRELAND — Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny travels to Madrid for talks with Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy. UPCOMING: On merits from 1100 GMT news conference.

GERMANY-EGYPT — German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry speak at joint news conference. UPCOMING: 130 words after 1330 GMT news conference.

ITALY-UNICREDIT — Shareholders in Italian bank Unicredit vote on a business plan to improve profitability and increase its capital position.

SPAIN-PANDA — Madrid's zoo holds a naming ceremony for a baby panda born last summer. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1200 GMT, photos.