BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Thursday, Jan. 12

TODAY

The Labor Department reports weekly initial jobless benefit claims, and the Treasury Department reports on the December budget deficit. Delta Air Lines reports its fourth-quarter earnings.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Leading U.S. coffee roaster JM Smucker said it is raising the price of Folgers and other coffee brands by an average of 6 percent after a big Brazilian exporter forecast a drop in production this year.

CENTERPIECE

Pound takes a pounding

The British pound is weaker than it's been in decades, and uncertainty over the U.K.'s plans to leave the European Union mean the currency's troubles may not be behind it yet.

STORY STOCKS

Merck (MRK)

United Continental (UAL)

BorgWarner (BWA)

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Stryker (SYK)

Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Supervalu (SVU)

Public Storage (PSA)

FUND FOCUS

Dreyfus/Standish Global Fixed Income (SDGIX)

Morningstar recently raised its rating on this fund to "Bronze," noting that it has a "solid process" and keeps a "close eye on risk."

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.