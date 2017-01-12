Iran will send delegation to Saudi Arabia to discuss hajj

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian official says a delegation will visit Saudi Arabia next month to discuss plans for this year's hajj pilgrimage.

The official IRNA news agency Wednesday quoted a representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying the Feb. 23 visit comes in response to an invitation from Saudi Arabia.

The representative, Ali Qaziaskar, expressed hope that the visit would lead to a "clear cut" conclusion, saying "we will not attend the hajj ceremony until the situation is resolved."

Iran did not sent its pilgrims to the 2016 hajj after a stampede and crush of pilgrims during the previous year's pilgrimage killed at least 2,426 people, according to an Associated Press count. Iran had the highest death toll with 464 killed.