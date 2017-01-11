Christie attorney argues to have misconduct case thrown out

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — An attorney for Republican Gov. Chris Christie has told a judge that a criminal misconduct complaint against the governor over the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal should be tossed for procedural violations and a lack of evidence.

The judge said Wednesday that she'll rule by Friday.

The complaint by former Teaneck firefighter William Brennan charges Christie with failing to act to reopen the lanes that were ordered closed in an alleged plot to punish a mayor who didn't endorse Christie in 2013.

Brennan cited testimony from a recent federal trial in which two former Christie aides were convicted and another pleaded guilty.

A different judge ruled in October there was probable cause for the complaint to proceed.

Christie's attorney says the trial testimony doesn't show Christie knew the motive for the lane closures.