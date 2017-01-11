British teen charged with murder of 7-year-old girl

LONDON (AP) — A 15-year-old girl has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 7-year-old who was found badly injured on a playing field and later died.

The teenager, who under British law cannot be named because of her age, was remanded into secure accommodation on Wednesday. She was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

The victim was named as Katie Rough. Police say she was found on a track Monday in the northern city of York after her mother rushed into a street crying and calling for help.