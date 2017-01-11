BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korean authorities say a Samsung scion will be questioned as a suspect in a bribery case in the massive influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of the country's president. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 540 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — The United Arab Emirates says five of its diplomats were killed in a bombing in southern Afghanistan, the deadliest attack to ever target the young nation's diplomatic corps. The attack Tuesday in Kandahar killed at least 11 people. By Jon Gambrell and Mirwais Khan. SENT: 800 words, photos. With AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST.

MYANMAR — More than 3,000 people have fled airstrikes and heavy fighting in northern Myanmar since the weekend as the government tries to flush out rebel positions, activists say. The government prevented a U.N. official from visiting the area on Tuesday as waves of people crossed the border into China to escape the turmoil. SENT: 230 words.

NKOREA-POTHEAD PARADISE? — North Korea has been getting some pretty high praise lately from the stoner world. From High Times to Merry Jane and Green Rush — not to mention the British tabloids, which always love a good yarn — it's being hailed as a pothead paradise. Maybe even the next Amsterdam of pot tourism. But don't believe the hype. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA SEA — The Philippines' top diplomat says his country won't raise its recent international arbitration victory against China's territorial claims in the South China Sea during Asian summit talks that Manila will host this year. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 500 words.

TAIWAN-CHINA-AIRCRAFT CARRIER — China says it is committed to promoting peace and stability in Asia, even as it sent an aircraft carrier battle group through the Taiwan Strait amid heightened tensions between Beijing and the self-ruled island. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 670 words, photos.

NEPAL-EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION — Nepal's government fires the chief of the agency assigned to rebuild nearly 1 million homes and other structures damaged in a devastating 2015 earthquake because of delays in the reconstruction work. SENT: 170 words.

SOUTHEAST ASIA-ISLAMIC STATE — The United States designates an Indonesian radical network behind an attack in Jakarta as a terrorist group and announces sanctions on four militants in an effort to disrupt Islamic State group operations and recruitment in Australia and Southeast Asia. By Stephen Wright. SENT: 300 words.

PHILIPPINES-CONTRACEPTIVES — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte orders government agencies to ensure free access to contraceptives for 6 million women who cannot obtain them, in a move expected to be opposed by the dominant Roman Catholic church. SENT: 440 words.

PAKISTAN-ABUSED CHILD — A Pakistani court takes custody of a 10-year-old girl at the center of a child abuse case that has shocked the nation and sent her to a child care facility. By Munir Ahmed. SENT: 330 words, photos.

PACQUIAO-HORN — Manny Pacquiao will add another fight to his long career resume when he takes on Australian welterweight Jeff Horn on April 23 at a venue to be decided. SENT: 410 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — European share benchmarks are lower, reversing strong dollar-driven gains in Asia, ahead of a news conference by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 420 words, photos.

SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA FUND — A Singapore court finds a former manager at a Swiss private bank guilty of failing to report more than $1.26 billion in suspicious transactions in a case linked to the indebted Malaysian state fund 1 MDB. By Annabelle Liang. SENT: 200 words, photos.

JAPAN-HONDA RECALL — Honda Motor Co. is recalling 772,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger seat air bag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 280 words, photos.

