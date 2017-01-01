Free Dadaocheng New Year tour for foreign visitors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei City Office of Commerce (TCOOC) is holding a tour to help acquaint foreigners with one of the most famous New Year Street Bazaar.

The tours titled “Dadaocheng New Year Style Micro Trip” will be held on January 14, 17 and 25, with foreign guiding services provided in English, Japanese, and Korean, respectively.

Local experts and students from Blessed Imelda´s School will serve as tour guides, besides giving the tour of the bazaar, they will also introduce visitors to the significance of Chinese New Year holiday to Chinese people as a time of reunion.

TCOOC Director Tsai Tsung-hsiung noted that the program allows foreign visitors to have a great opportunity to learn about the development of Dadaocheng as well as the religious center of Xia Hai City God Temple from local perspectives.

Participants can also join events like writing Chinese calligraphy, making greeting cards, donning retro-style outfits, tasting New Year dishes, and so on.

For more information, please visit the website and sign up before January 12.