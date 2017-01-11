Turkey arrests 60 businessmen for alleged Gulen ties

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says that 60 businessmen have been arrested for suspected ties to the movement allegedly responsible for the failed coup in July.

Anadolu says that 110 businessmen were brought before an Istanbul court Wednesday to be formally arrested on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization." Fifty of them were given conditional release, though the prosecutor will appeal.

The suspects are accused of belonging to the movement of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, which Turkey accuses of orchestrating the coup attempt. Gulen denies any involvement. Turkey has arrested and dismissed tens of thousands to purge the movement's followers from the public and private sectors.

The 110 businessmen were among 380 people who were issued a detention order as part of the investigation into the financing of the movement.