New law to set maximum monthly service fee for migrant workers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Workforce Development Agency said Monday that an amendment for setting maximum bar of migrant workers’ monthly “service fee” is likely to take effect in April soonest.

An amendment to the Employment Service Act came into force last year, canceling the requirement for migrant workers to exit Taiwan after working for three years. However, the monthly brokerage service fee for migrant workers now brought on a dispute.

According to current charging standard, the maximum monthly service fee for migrant workers on their first year extension is NT$1,500 if they are hired by the original employer. For those who switch their jobs, they will need to pay up to NT$1,800 per month on the first year.

Considering the fact that paperwork of departing border and re-entering Visa are no longer necessary, chances for migrant workers to consult with their brokerage agents comparatively get lower, and therefore the monthly service fee should be gradually reduced each year.

According to the labor union TIWA (the Taiwan International Workers' Association), many brokers charge migrant workers the monthly service fee without providing any relevant assistance. “Service fee should not be charged if there are no services,” they added.