Google Maps now displays real-time transit info in Taiwan

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Google Transit, a free bus and railway online tracking feature within the Google Maps app, began to provide up-to-date public transit schedule information in five major cities around Taiwan on Tuesday, according to the company.



In addition to providing a selection of nearby metro and bus choices, the new feature of the Google Maps app now displays real-time departure and arrival times for such modes of mass transit, and is available in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung and Kaohsiung. The service will be extended to more cities in the near future, including Tainan, Google said.

Google said the new tool will also provide travelers with nationwide railway data feeds.

How to use Google Transit:

1. Open the Google Maps app with an Android device or iPhone

2. Input a destination

3. Click on the blue transit icon

4. Input starting point

You will be provided the fastest recommended transit route and mode at the top of the screen. Scroll down to see other transit options.

5. Click on the transit option of your choice for more detailed directions, times, and a map of Google's suggested route.

Google Transit can also be accessed from a desktop computer by going to google.com/transit.



Google claims to have 1 billion active users per month, providing real-time traffic flow conditions in over 18,000 cities in 100 countries and providing Google Street View, which covers 8 million kilometers of highways and roads around the world.



Google Maps uses data gathered from over 1,000 trusted data providers, including public and commercial maps and user feedback, according to the company.