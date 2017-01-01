Airport MRT to open for service before Feb. 11

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Airport Mass Rapid Transit line will open to the public for a one-month test period sometime between the Lunar New Year, January 28, and the Lantern Festival, February 11, Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang said Wednesday.

The project has been planned and built for over a decade, with the final discussions raging on whether the trains should start running before or after the Lunar New Year holiday.

At a lunch with reporters Wednesday, Cheng said that both groups and individual passengers would be able to board the trains free of charge for a month beginning from a date between the Lunar New Year and the Lantern Festival. The precise date was likely to be announced by the Taoyuan Mass Rapid Transit Corporation next week, reports said.

During the one-month test period, trains will only operate between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Cheng said. Normal services will begin after the first month, with discounts of up to 50 percent available, according to the mayor.

The 51-kilometer-long line between Taipei Railway Station and the country’s top air traffic gateway, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, counts 22 stations.