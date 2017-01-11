Nigerian governor: Aid agencies misusing refugee funds

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — The governor of Nigeria's embattled northeastern Borno state accuses aid agencies including UNICEF of profiting from funds meant to help refugees from Boko Haram. He says they should leave the country.

The criticism follows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's charges that the United Nations and private agencies are exaggerating a massive humanitarian crisis created by the northeastern Islamic uprising to boost funding.

For months, children and others have been dying of starvation there. The United Nations in December launched an appeal for $1 billion, warning tens of thousands of children will die this year without critically needed aid.

Gov. Kashim Shettima said Tuesday that only eight of 126 registered agencies "are actually providing humanitarian services." He charged the rest are "using the name of Borno to make money, and enriching themselves."