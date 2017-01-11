BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

AFGHANISTAN — The Taliban say they did not plant the bomb in southern Afghanistan that wounded the United Arab Emirates' ambassador and other diplomats the day before. SENT: 200 words, photos.

TAIWAN-CHINA-AIRCRAFT CARRIER — Taiwan's defense ministry says rival China's sole aircraft carrier is transiting the Taiwan Strait dividing the two sides. SENT: 400 words.

CHINA-US-DAVOS FORUM -- A Chinese official says President Xi Jinping's delegation to the World Economic Forum is open to meeting with President-elect Donald Trump's team during next week's gathering in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos. SENT: 300 words.

HONG KONG-OBIT-HOLLINGWORTH — As German tanks encircled the Polish town of Katowice, rookie British newspaper reporter Clare Hollingworth picked up the phone and dialed the British Embassy. An official there didn't believe what she told him, so she dangled the phone out the window so he could hear the ominous rumbling for himself. "Listen!" she implored. "Can't you hear it?" Hollingworth was 27, and just a week into her job with the Daily Telegraph of London. She had the scoop of a lifetime: World War II had just begun. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

NKOREA-POTHEAD PARADISE? — North Korea has been getting some pretty high praise lately from the stoner world. From High Times to Merry Jane and Green Rush — not to mention the British tabloids, which always love a good yarn — it's being hailed as a pothead paradise. Maybe even the next Amsterdam of pot tourism. But seriously? North Korea? Baked? Buzz kill warning: don't believe the hype. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SOUTHEAST ASIA-ISLAMIC STATE — The United States has designated an Indonesian radical network behind an attack in Jakarta as a terrorist group and announced sanctions on four militants in an effort to disrupt Islamic State group operations and recruitment in Australia and Southeast Asia. By Stephen Wright. SENT: 300 words

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL NEWS

JAPAN-HONDA-RECALL -- Honda Motor Co. is recalling 772,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger seat air bag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp. SENT: 300 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS -- Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday morning on the back of a strengthening dollar and quiet trading ahead of remarks by president-elect Donald Trump. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 250 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.