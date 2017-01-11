Absconded foreign worker dies after plunging into ravine

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- A foreign worker, who had absconded from his job, perished Tuesday after falling into a 100-meter deep ravine, according to Nantou County police.

The man's roommate said that the worker was last seen on Monday riding a motorcycle headed towards Hehuan Creek, near the west peak of Hehuan Mountain, where he had planned to pick garnoderma fungus, however he did not return to the tribal hostel he had been staying at that evening.

After no sign of the man that morning, the roommate alerted the police. During the police search for the missing man, they received word that a motorcycle had been spotted four kilometers into the Acacia trail and witnesses found the body of a male fitting the description lying in the ravine.

When police and firemen arrived on the scene, they found that the man had died. Police currently believe that the man had been employed picking fruits, vegetables, and tea, and was living on local tribal land. Authorities believe that he lost his balance and fell while biking down the valley, but further investigation is needed to ascertain his identity, employer, and the cause of death.