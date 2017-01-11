The Latest: Suspect in US diplomat shooting remains jailed

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. citizen arrested by Mexican authorities in last week's shooting of a U.S. consular official in Guadalajara:

___

4 p.m.

A California man charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a U.S. diplomat in Mexico will remain in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for later this week.

Thirty-one-year-old Zia Zafar of Chino Hills, California, made an initial appearance in federal court Tuesday in Alexandria, Virginia.

A magistrate appointed the federal public defender to represent him and ordered him held until a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

Prosecutors said Zafar could face up to 20 years in prison. They did not release any motive for the shooting.

Court documents accuse Zafar of donning a wig and stalking consular officer Christopher Ashcraft outside a gym in Guadalajara. Authorities say he shot Ashcraft in the chest Friday while he was in his car leaving a parking garage.

Ashcraft remained hospitalized Tuesday in Mexico.

___

3 p.m.

Prosecutors say a U.S. citizen arrested by Mexican authorities in last week's shooting of a U.S. consular official in Guadalajara is a 31-year-old man from Chino Hills, California.

U.S. attorney's office spokesman Joshua Stueve says Zia Zafar is to make an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia.

The office of the federal attorney general in Mexico said in a statement late Monday that the suspect was repatriated in coordination with U.S. authorities and in accordance with Mexican law. It said Mexican authorities would continue their investigation into the shooting.

An affidavit for the arrest unsealed Tuesday identified the victim as consular officer Christopher Ashcraft. It said he is recovering at a medical facility in Guadalajara. The affidavit was filed in the federal court near Washington.

___

2 p.m.

The U.S. citizen arrested by Mexican authorities in last week's shooting of a U.S. consular official in Guadalajara has arrived in the United States for prosecution.

U.S. attorney's office spokesman Joshua Stueve says Zia Zafar is to make an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia.

The office of the federal attorney general in Mexico said in a statement late Monday that the suspect was repatriated in coordination with U.S. authorities and in accordance with Mexican law. It said Mexican authorities would continue their investigation into the shooting.

An affidavit for the arrest unsealed Tuesday identified the victim as consular officer Christopher Ashcraft. It said he is recovering at a medical facility in Guadalajara. The affidavit was filed in the federal court near Washington.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the consular officer's last name is Ashcraft, not Ashcroft.