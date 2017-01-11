Florida researchers find 2 new invasive mosquitoes in state

MIAMI (AP) — Two tropical, disease-carrying mosquitoes have been found on the U.S. mainland for the first time.

The scientists say this could raise the risk of mosquito-borne viruses reaching people and birds, but a state health official says it's too early to sound an alarm.

The new arrivals from Latin America and the Caribbean are called Culex panocossa and Aedeomyia squamipennis. Researchers found thousands crowding out native species in the traps they set southwest of Miami, alongside Everglades National Park.

Researcher Nathan Burkett-Cadena says that suggests the new arrivals are reproducing and not just blowing in during a storm.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com