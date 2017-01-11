US lashes out at Russia at UN _ and Russia goes after Obama

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power has lashed out at Russia in the U.N. Security Council for invading and annexing parts of Ukraine and carrying out "a merciless military assault" in Syria.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin shot back, accusing the Obama administration of "desperately" looking for scapegoats for its failures in Iraq, Syria and Libya.

The bitter and biting exchanges came during a Security Council meeting Tuesday after new U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said preventing conflicts and sustaining peace are his top priorities and urged all countries to support these goals.

The clash between Power and Churkin reflected the deep divisions in the U.N.'s most powerful body and the difficulties Gutteres faces. They also reflected the dismal state of U.S.-Russia relations, which have been called the worst since the Cold War.