Police: Driver left boy on school bus while grocery shopping

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say a school bus driver is facing charges for leaving a 7-year-old boy on a running bus while he went grocery shopping.

WPVI-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2jAdKUt ) that 28-year-old Jamar Henry picked up the boy Monday afternoon from a Christian school in West Philadelphia.

Henry then stopped at a ShopRite supermarket, where police say he told the child to stay on the bus while he went inside.

A passer-by noticed the child alone and called police.

While officers were talking to the child, Henry ran out of the store, telling police he had a bathroom emergency.

Police say store video doesn't back up his claim.

Henry is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. No attorney information is available.

The boy was returned to his parents.

___

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com