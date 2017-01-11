Trudeau shuffles cabinet, Freeland named top Canada diplomat

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shaken up his cabinet less than two weeks before Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.

Trudeau on Tuesday named Chrystia Freeland as Canada's new foreign minister amid worries Trump will renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. Freeland was trade minister when she oversaw last year's ratification of the Canada-European Union free trade agreement after initial concerns Europe wouldn't approve it.

The former journalist of Ukrainian descent is barred from Russia, something she's called an honor.

John McCallum, who oversaw the arrival of more than 39,000 Syrian refugees as immigration minister, is retiring from Parliament to become ambassador to China as Trudeau embarks on a free trade agreement with the Asian country.

Ahmed Hussen, a Somali refugee, was named Canada's new immigration minister.