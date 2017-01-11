Brazilian prison director fired for links with crime gang

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian prison director has been fired for alleged links to a crime gang that killed dozens of rival inmates last week.

The Amazonas state government said in a statement on Tuesday that Jose Carvalho da Silva was accused by inmates of receiving bribes from the Family of the North gang.

Silva had taken over just a few days previously as director of a prison in the city of Manaus where at least 56 inmates were killed on Jan. 1.

Brazil's federal government is sending up to 200 extra policemen to Amazonas to deal with its prison security crisis.

The Family of the North and Brazil's biggest criminal organization First Command of Sao Paulo are clashing for drug routes in northern Brazil.