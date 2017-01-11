Stoke's Geoff Cameron in LA area to have knee examined

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Injured Stoke defender Geoff Cameron is in the Los Angeles area to be examined by the U.S. Soccer Federation's medical staff.

The 31-year-old has not played since Oct. 22, when he got hurt while playing for Stoke in an English Premier League match at Hull. The injury was described then as a hyperextended knee.

U.S. team spokesman Michael Kammarman said Tuesday that Cameron will be evaluated by several members of the medical staff. The Americans this week open their first training camp since Bruce Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann as coach in November.