Tiny Nebraska town's massive beer sales again scrutinized

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A small Nebraska town again is caught in the crosshairs of a debate over alcohol sales and widespread alcoholism on a bordering South Dakota Native American reservation.

County officials could decide Tuesday whether they support allowing liquor licenses in Whiteclay, which saw its four stores sell the equivalent of 3.5 million cans of beer in 2015 despite having a dozen full-time residents. The county's recommendation will go to a state board.

Members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe blame Whiteclay for problems on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where alcohol is banned. Activists have targeted Whiteclay for decades in hopes of stopping sales.

Whiteclay's history dates to 1882, when it was part a buffer zone created to protect the tribe from whiskey peddlers. President Theodore Roosevelt eliminated the zone in 1904.