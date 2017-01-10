Ethiopia says to launch satellite into orbit in 3 to 5 years

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia says it will launch a civilian satellite into orbit in three to five years to better predict weather conditions and for remote sensing activities inside the country.

The announcement comes after a severe drought left more than 10 million people hungry and killed several thousands of animals in the past two years.

Ethiopia is among a number of African countries with growing space ambitions.

The spokesman for the Ethiopian Ministry of Science and Technology, Wondwossen Andualem, says the country likely will launch the satellite from a facility in China.

It is not clear how much the project will cost and whether it will have military uses.

The spokesman says Ethiopia aims to be a space science hub and has a Space Science Council chaired by the prime minister.