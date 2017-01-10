WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--FIFA-WORLD CUP FORMAT

ZURICH — FIFA will expand the World Cup to 48 teams, adding 16 extra nations to the 2026 tournament which is likely to be held in North America. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 540 words, photos.

TEN--SHARAPOVA-COMEBACK

MOSCOW — Maria Sharapova will return from her 15-month doping ban at a tournament in Germany in April. SENT: 270 words, photo.

BKN--GLOBAL GAMES

NEW YORK — The NBA will stage games in London and Mexico City on Thursday, the first time it is delivering multiple international games in different countries on the same day in the regular season. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 440 words, photos.

OLY--INDIA-CONTENTIOUS AWARDS

NEW DELHI — Already threatened with being suspended and stripped of its government funding, the Indian Olympic Association has sought to clarify its position regarding plans to appoint two tainted officials as honorary life-time presidents. SENT: 200 words.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United take on injury-hit Hull at Old Trafford in the first leg of their semifinal in the English League Cup. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2145 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Atletico Madrid hosts Las Palmas to defend a two-goal first-leg win in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2230 GMT.

Other Stories:

— TEN--Australian Open Series Roundup — Top-ranked Kerber loses her opening match in Sydney. SENT: 680 words, photos.

— HKN--NBA Capsules — Thunder beat Bulls, Pelicans defeat Knicks. SENT: 370 words, photos.

— BKN--NHL Capsules — Washington beats Montreal, Florida defeats New Jersey. SENT: 520 words, photos.

