BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

SKOREA-POLITICS — Disgraced South Korean President Park Geun-hye's longtime friend at the center of a massive corruption scandal refuses to testify at Park's impeachment trial, with lawmakers alleging it is a stalling tactic. The Constitutional Court had expected to hear from Choi Soon-sil, a confidante of Park who's currently jailed and on trial herself for allegedly using her connections with the president to extort money and favors from companies and unlawfully interfere with government affairs. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 440 words, photos.

NKOREA-BUILDING THE ECONOMY-PHOTO GALLERY — North Korean officials and factory managers are scrambling to answer a call from leader Kim Jong Un for an all-out, nationwide effort to build up the country's economy in 2017. Along with vowing to make yet more advances with nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile, Kim called for the push to improve the economy in his annual New Year's address. Now, in something of a New Year's tradition, economic officials are rushing to make plans to fill that very tall bill. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 470 words, photos.

THAILAND-CONSTITUTION — Thailand's prime minister says he will honor a request from the country's new king that several changes be made to a constitution that was approved in a referendum last August. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun told his royal advisers that he wished to have several articles about the monarchy amended. SENT: 340 words, photos.

THAILAND-FLOODS — At least 25 people have died in severe flooding in southern Thailand since New Year's Day, leaving businesses paralyzed, schools closed and thousands of tourists stranded, the government says. SENT: 130 words, photos.

SKOREA-JAPAN-SELF-IMMOLATION — A South Korean Buddhist monk dies days after setting himself on fire to protest the country's deal with Japan on former Korean sex slaves. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 410 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — An Afghan official says at least seven people were killed when a suicide bomber, who was on foot, carried out an attack in the southern Helmand province. SENT: 130 words.

PAKISTAN — Local and international rights groups are urging the Pakistani government to investigate the abductions and disappearances last week of four anti-Taliban activists. SENT: 130 words, photos.

PIRACY — Sea piracy plunged to its lowest levels in 18 years in 2016, but kidnappings of crew members for ransom is escalating off west Africa and in the Sulu Seas near the Philippines, a global maritime watchdog says. SENT: 360 words.

PHILIPPINES-PIRATE ATTACK — Eight Filipino fishermen are fatally shot by at least five suspected pirates who boarded their boat in the southern Philippines, officials say. Seven other crewmembers survive by jumping off the boat and swimming away. SENT: 300 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-EARTHQUAKE — An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 strikes in the Celebes Sea off the southern Philippines but is too deep to cause any damage or generate a tsunami. SENT: 150 words.

CHINA-XINJIANG — China is tightening border controls in its northwestern Xinjiang region amid rising terrorism threats, the regional governor says. SENT: 450 words, photos.

DAVOS FORUM-CHINA — Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the World Economic Forum next week, becoming the first Chinese head of state to do so. SENT: 230 words.

AUSTRALIA-DAVID HICKS — David Hicks, the first prisoner held at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to be convicted by a military court, appears in an Australian court charged with assaulting his partner. SENT: 340 words.

AUSTRALIA-OBIT-MICHAEL CHAMBERLAIN — Michael Chamberlain, who waged a decades-long battle to prove his baby daughter was killed by a dingo in Australia's most notorious case of injustice, has died at age 72. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 570 words, photos.

JAPAN-MURAKAMI — Haruki Murakami's new book has a title, though its content remains a mystery. "Kishidancho Goroshi," which means "Murder of a Knight Commander," will hit Japanese bookstores on Feb. 24, the book's publisher says. Overseas availability isn't yet known. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 230 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares fall in Europe in early trading and are mixed in Asia as fresh inflation data from China raises uncertainties over how the world's second largest economy will keep growth on track while curbing speculative bubbles and rising corporate debt. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 490 words, photos.

CHINA-ECONOMY — China's top economic planner pledges to continue cutting steel and coal production that have been a source of trade friction with many countries. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 530 words.

