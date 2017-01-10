Enjoy flower carpets at Yanping Riverside Park

Taipei City Government’s Hydraulic Engineering Office (HEO) encourages the public to visit the riverside park to enjoy colorful carpets of flowers at Yanping Riverside Park as well as the nearby tourist attractions.

According to HEO, the flower season is expected to last until the end of February. The HEO invites the public to drop by the riverside park to relax in a field of blooming flowers or to enjoy an afternoon cycling along the bike route.

River Administration Section Chief Yu Pai-sung said the agency has been planting different varieties of flowers along the Dunhuang Wharf. Additional flowers will be planted this year, creating a colorful flower landscape comprising 72,000 pots of plants, he said, adding that notable flowers include mealy sage, red-sage, and wax begonia.

The flower scene is located right below the Dihua levee pedestrian crossing and observation deck. The HEO recommends the public to enter the riverside area from the Dadaocheng wharf, where a parking lot and a bicycle rental station are located, and head north towards Shezidao to enjoy the flower carpets. Visitors can either walk or ride a bike.

Visitors who come by Taipei Metro should disembark at MRT Shuanglian Station, walk or ride a YouBike to the end of Minsheng West Road. Enter the riverside area via Dadaocheng Wharf and proceed north.

(Dihua Street)

Other landmarks in the vicinity of the Dadaocheng wharf include Dihua Street Commercial District, Yongle Market, Ningxia Night Market, and Xiahai City God Temple. Visitors are recommended to include these attractions in their trip to make it even more rich and enjoyable.

(Ningxia Night Market)