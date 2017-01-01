Airport MRT recruits volunteers in exchange for free rides

Taoyuan Airport MRT Line said Tuesday that they are starting recruiting volunteers for the coming opening during the Lunar New Year. Twelve one-way coupons will be offered for each volunteer with 30 hours service.

The Airport MRT decided to start accepting application of working class after receiving numerous requiring calls although they have already recruited 190 students last year, according to the company.

The volunteering jobs will include traffic guidance, environmental maintenance, station guidance, briefing guide, and foreign language services.



Chen Chien-che, the HR manager of the Taoyuan Airport MRT, said that volunteers will receive an eight-hours training and assigned to different shifts from three to eight hours each day. Volunteers who serve over 90 hours during the trial run will be granted a six-month unlimited ride or 36 one way free coupons.

Those who are interested in volunteering, please visit www.tymetro.com.tw and fill out the volunteering form or call at (03)283-8888 ext. 88635