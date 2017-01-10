Nicaragua reiterates support for Taiwan’s international participation

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega reaffirmed his country's support for Taiwan's international participation, during a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Managua on Tuesday.

Tsai arrived in Nicaragua on Tuesday in the second leg of her four-nation tour to Central America, during which she will attend the inauguration of President Daniel Ortega, who was re-elected to his third consecutive term by a landslide in November, and is to be sworn in alongside his running mate and wife, Rosario Murillo.

Ortega said to the press after the two state leaders held talks in his official residence, that Nicaragua has long been benefited from the bilateral cooperation between the two nations, and that Taiwan has been helpful in providing support and timely assistance to Nicaragua.

He also pledged that his nation will continue to support Taiwan’s participation in U.N.-affiliated organizations and other international organizations related to humanitarian assistance, public health, education, culture, environmental protection, climate change, and so forth.

“I believe this is what we should fight for, given Taiwan is a country. We will continue to fight for greater rights for Taiwan,” he said.

Tsai said in response that the four Central American nations that she is visiting on this trip are all Taiwan's long-term friends, and that Taiwan is willing to provide assistance to its friends and help bring about rapid economic development in Central America.