Photo of the day: Plum flowers in Taitung expected to bloom during Lunar New Year

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The plum flowers in Luanshan Villiage (鸞山), Taitung County have yet to begin to bloom. The flowering phase of Taitung's plum trees normally starts from the end of December to January. Due to widespread devastation wrought by Super Typhoon Nepartak in July last year in Taitung, many branches of the plum trees were blown off and took time to grow back. Coupled with the slow onset of winter, the flowering period is expected to be two weeks later this year.

According to the head of Luanshan Agricultural Production and Marketing Group, He Jie-Chen (何介臣), the plum flowers are expected to be in full bloom by Jan. 17. The flowering period will last about a week until Jan. 25. People who are returning to Taitung during the Lunar New Year will have a great opportunity to see the beautiful plum flowers blooming in their hometown.