Taiwan Lantern Festival to be packed with performances to delight festival goers

Organizers of the 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival, Yulin County Government, announced on Tuesday that more than 70 domestic and overseas groups will fill up the performance schedules at the two venues to delight festival goers in February.

The festival will take place at the Huwei main lantern area from Feb 11 to Feb 19 (Feb 8 – 10 as soft opening) and at the Beigang lantern area from Feb 7 to Feb 19.

Yunlin County Magistrate Lee Chin-yung said that there will be spectacular performances on the main lantern area platform every day during the festival. The main lantern area is located between THSR Yulin Station and the Agricultural Expo Ecological Park.

On the opening day, fashion designer Goji Lin will stage a fashion show, turning the main lantern area platform at Huwei into a catwalk.

The main lantern area platform will also feature Yulin’s unique puppetry, signer Ric, glove puppetry Cosplay shows, and Huang Chun-hsiung’s puppet shows.

Other groups from home and abroad to perform at the main lantern area include marionette shows from Spain, Mongolian Folk Metal from China, long drum dances from Thailand, Japanese drum, Taiwan’s Chio-Tian Folk Drums and Arts Troupe, Evergreen Symphony Orchestra, and competitive cheerleading.

At the Beigang lantern area’s Head of Waterways platform, 40 groups will stage 60 performances, including water dance and Shun Wu Tang Kung Fu Stunt Group.

The Beigang lantern area is located at the surrounding areas of Zhongshan Road and Tourist Bridge.

In addition, there will be daily performances at every themed lantern area during the festival.