BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

SKOREA-JAPAN-SELF-IMMOLATION — A South Korean Buddhist monk has died days after he set himself on fire to protest the country's deal with Japan on former Korean sex slaves, a Seoul hospital said Tuesday. SENT: 310 words, photo.

CHINA-XINJIANG -- China is tightening border controls in its northwestern Xinjiang region amid rising terrorism threats, the regional governor was quoted as saying on Tuesday. SENT: 450 words.

AUSTRALIA-OBIT-MICHAEL CHAMBERLAIN — Michael Chamberlain, who waged a decades-long battle to prove his baby daughter was killed by a dingo in Australia's most notorious case of injustice, has died, his former wife said Tuesday. He was 72. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 570 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-PIRATE ATTACK — Officials say eight Filipino fishermen are dead and five others are missing after at least five suspected pirates boarded a fishing boat in southern Philippine waters and strafed the crew. SENT: 200 words.

AUSTRALIA-DAVID HICKS -- David Hicks, the first prisoner held at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to be convicted by a military court, appeared in an Australian court on Tuesday charged with assaulting his partner. SENT: 300 words.

SOUTH KOREA-POLITICS — Disgraced South Korean President Park Geun-hye's longtime friend at the center of a massive corruption scandal has refused to testify at Park's impeachment trial. SENT: 200 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares mostly fell in Asia on Tuesday, tracking losses on Wall Street apart from the Nasdaq composite index's fresh record high. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 380 words, photos.

CHINA-ECONOMY — China's top economic planner has pledged to continue cutting steel and coal production that have been a source of trade friction with many countries. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 450 words.

