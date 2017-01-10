Judge to sentence man for plotting to join terror group

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge in New York is set to decide how much prison time a Long Island man will serve for plotting to join al-Qaida in 2013.

Justin Kaliebe (Cah-LEE-bee) is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Now 22, Kaliebe was a high school senior when he was arrested in 2013 as part of an investigation into Americans plotting to aid terrorists abroad. He pleaded guilty shortly after his arrest.

Kaliebe's attorney says his client was a misguided autistic teenager who didn't understand what he was doing. Prosecutors say he proudly proclaimed his commitment to being radicalized.

Surveillance video recorded by undercover federal agents shows Kaliebe praising terrorists.

Prosecutors have asked for 24 years in prison. His attorney has asked for time served and strict monitoring after his client's release.