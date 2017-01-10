Tsai arrives in Nicaragua to attend presidential inauguration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - President Tsai Ing-wen has arrived in Nicaragua on Tuesday in the second leg of her four-nation tour to Central America.

She was greeted by Nicaragua’s newly elected President Daniel Ortega upon arrival at his official residence for bilateral talks.

The meeting was broadcast nationally on mainstream television in Nicaragua, a move seen as an attempt to dismiss speculation that the Central American nation could be the next ally to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan, following in the footsteps of Sao Tome and Principe, a small west African country that has just severed ties with Taiwan in December.

Tsai is scheduled to attend the inauguration of President Daniel Ortega, who was re-elected to his third consecutive term by a landslide in November, and is to be sworn in on Jan 10 alongside his running mate and wife, Rosario Murillo.

However, Tsai’s visit to Nicaragua has been widely speculated as a move to consolidate bilateral ties which, according to media reports, have turned sour recently due to a change in the attitude on the part of Nicaragua.

The Central American nation has reportedly been attempting to build closer relations with Beijing.