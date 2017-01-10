  1. Home
Taiwan, Honduras reaffirm close ties during Tsai’s state visit

Tsai said that Honduras will be Taiwan’s entry portal for the Central American market, and Taiwan will be Honduras’ in the Asia Pacific market.

By Wendy Lee , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/01/10 11:05

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen, who arrived in Honduras on Monday for a state visit, met with Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez, emphasized Taiwan’s economic cooperation with Honduras, and voiced her hope that the two nations would continue to deepen and broaden their relationship in the coming years.

Tsai in a bilateral dialogue also expressed gratitude to Hernandez for being the first among all state leaders to congratulate her on winning the presidential election back in May.

Last October, the president of the Central American nation came to Taiwan on a four-day visit, the first head of state among Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in Latin America to visit the nation since the May election.

“Despite the tumultuous international situation and the constant challenges facing both countries, the firm solidarity between the two is unalterable,” she said.

The two state leaders also discussed issues related to cooperation in textile industry, tourism, and agricultural processing industry.

Tsai said that Honduras will be Taiwan’s entry portal for the Central American market, and Taiwan will be Honduras’ in the Asia Pacific market.

The Taiwanese president later flew to Nicaragua, and is also due to visit Guatemala and El Salvador before returning to Taiwan on Jan 15.
Tsai Ing-wen
state visit
Honduras
Juan Orlando Hernandez

