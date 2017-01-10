Taiwan Lantern Festival to feature Southeast Asian lanterns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival, which is to run from Feb. 11 through Feb. 19, will take place in Yunlin County, featuring five pavilions themed on Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, Philippine and Cambodian cultures, the Yunlin County Government said on Sunday.

According to Yunlin County Commissioner Lee Chin-yung, pavilions will be set up in a special area of the venue, allowing new immigrants from Southeast Asia to make and display lanterns from their countries at Taiwan’s biggest lantern festival for the first time.

The festival this year will feature more than 3,000 lanterns on a site covering more than 50 hectares. Lee invited new immigrants and foreigners in Taiwan to visit the lantern festival in Yunlin, saying that their participation would help Taiwanese learn more about other nations and promote cultural exchanges.

Marking its 26th anniversary, Taiwan Lantern Festival was chosen by the Discovery Channel to be one of the best festivals in the world ever since one of its directors made an hour-long documentary during his visit to Taiwan Lantern Festival in 2007.