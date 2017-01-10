Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts Kinmen

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck at sea between Taiwan's outlying counties of Kinmen and Penghu, at 3:10 p.m. on Monday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



The temblor was centered 70.5 kilometers southeast of Kinmen County Hall in the Taiwan Strait at a depth of 33.8 km, CWB data showed.



No injuries or damage were reported at the time of publication.



Compared to Taiwan, earthquakes are rare occurrence in Kinmen, causing many residents on the island to wonder if the tremors were caused by an artillery exercise.



According to the bureau, an intensity level of of 2 was felt in Kinmen and an intensity of 1 was felt in Magong City, Penghu's sole city.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.