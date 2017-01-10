Giants need to turn their attention to fixing the offense

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (AP) — Hiring Ben McAdoo to replace Tom Coughlin as coach, spending a mint on the defense in free agency and picking up a couple of gems in the first two rounds of the NFL draft got the New York Giants back to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Despite a one-sided wild-card loss to the Packers on Sunday, there is much optimism looking toward 2017. The team went from 6-10 the past two seasons to an 11-5 regular-season mark that included a pair of wins over the NFC top-seeded Dallas Cowboys.

All general manager Jerry Reese has to do in the offseason is fix the offense this time around, with a lot less money to spend in free agency.

The unit that was supposed to be the strength of the team failed to score 30 points in any game and wrapped up the year by scoring less than 20 in the final six games, including Sunday's 38-13 setback to the Packers. The running game was among the worst in the league and 36-year-old Eli Manning never had much time to throw.

Odell Beckham Jr. was his big weapon — 101 catches, including 10 touchdowns — but there was little else outside of him and rookie Sterling Shepard, the second-round pick.

"We felt that we had the talent and the coaching in the scheme this year to have a better year than we had," McAdoo said. "We obviously fell short from an offensive prospective."

The offensive line might need the most attention. Left tackle Ereck Flowers, the No. 1 pick in 2015, has underperformed, and right guard John Jerry and right tackle Marshall Newhouse will be unrestricted free agents.

A decision has to be made on the future of receiver Victor Cruz. He played after missing most of the last two seasons but was limited to 39 catches playing on the outside instead of his normal slot position, which was given to Shepard.

"Obviously you can't do everything in one year, or one draft, or one free agency period," Reese said. "We have things that we can build on. We want to continue to build on every position and upgrade where we can, and build as strong a football team as we can, moving forward."

Most of the players in the locker room felt the foundation was set for the future and a fifth Super Bowl title for the Giants.

"I'm by no means satisfied," linebacker Devon Kennard said. "I don't think anybody in this locker room is satisfied with how things ended. It's going to be motivation for us moving forward."