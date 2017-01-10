Raiders look to build on 1st playoff berth in 14 years

ALAMEDA, California (AP) — The meticulous rebuilding job in Oakland crashed as soon as quarterback Derek Carr broke his right leg in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Instead of thoughts of a Super Bowl, the Raiders lost a chance at the division and then their first playoff game in 14 years with a 27-14 loss to Houston on Saturday.

With most of the key pieces in place, now the Raiders hope having a healthy Carr will next season help them take another step toward a championship.

"Nobody wants to take one swing and hope that you have a magical year one time," coach Jack Del Rio said. "I think you want to build your roster strong, build your team strong and build the culture strong so that what you're able to put in and put together is a roster that can go out and compete at a championship level year after year. That's what the goal is."

The Raiders (12-5) seem in position to do that with a nucleus led by Carr, All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack , Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper and a stout offensive line headed by Pro Bowlers Rodney Hudson, Donald Penn and All-Pro left guard Kelechi Osemele.

Those players helped a team that lost its first 10 games in 2014 when Carr and Mack were rookies become one of the top teams in the league before Carr's injury derailed the season.

"I'm going to sit back and I'm just going to reflect on it. I'm going to know that, 'Hey, it's not easy to win 12 games in this league,'" Carr said.

"Who knows if we'll do it again. Hopefully we do. That's the plan. We want to win all of them, but that is not an easy thing. The fact that we were able to do that is exciting, but like I said, there's so much to get better at and work on that that thing in our stomach that makes us sick and makes us angry is going to propel us moving forward so we can compete and be better versions of ourselves."