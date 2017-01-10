Ford adding diesel engine, other features to F-150

DETROIT (AP) — For the first time, Ford is offering a diesel engine with its F-150 pickup.

The change is one of several coming for America's best-selling pickup in the 2018 model year. The revamped truck goes on sale this fall.

The F-150 is just two years into a revolutionary change. In 2015, Ford started making the truck's body out of aluminum to save weight and increase fuel economy.

Ford will now offer a 3.0-liter diesel engine. Other new engine choices include a 3.3-liter V6 and a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6.

The F-150 gets several optional safety features, including automatic braking and adaptive cruise control that works in stop-and-go traffic.

Ford showed off the truck Monday at the North American International Auto Show.