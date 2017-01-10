Official: Suspect in US official's attack now not in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's federal Attorney General's Office says the U.S. citizen arrested in connection with last week's shooting of a U.S. consular official in Guadalajara is no longer in Mexico.

An official said Monday that the suspect is Zia Zafar, a U.S. citizen. It isn't immediately clear if he was deported or handed over to U.S. authorities in some other manner. The Mexican official insisted on speaking anonymously because the details had not been formally released.

The victim of the shooting, identified by local media as Christopher Ashcraft, survived the attack Friday.

Surveillance video of the attack shows a man with dark hair and sunglasses shoot into the official's car as it exited an underground parking garage.